Woman assaulted during home invasion in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a home invasion in Allendale Township where a woman was assaulted Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Douglas Drive and Jordan Street.

Investigators said a man entered a woman’s home and physically assaulted her then took off.

Authorities used a K-9 track and found the suspect.

Neighbors told Ottawa County deputies that they saw the suspect near the victim’s home before and after the invasion.

Investigators found that the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, lived near the victim. The suspect and victim did not know each other, deputies said.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. Her name is being withheld.

The suspect’s name is also being withheld.

The victim’s child was home at the time and was not hurt.

The suspect, who has not been formally charged yet, is being held at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility. He was not injured and has been cooperating with authorities.

Authorities said there is no other threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 1.887.8874.5368.