HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection to an armed home invasion near Holland Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. at a home on Butternut Drive between James and Riley streets in Holland Township.

The 25-year-old Holland woman entered the home and then confronted and threatened a 40-year-old woman with a handgun. Several other people were inside the home at the time. After a brief fight, the suspect stole property from the house and got away in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was arrested later in Holland and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect know each.

There were no reports of injuries, according to OCSO.