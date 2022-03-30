WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their car went off the road and hit a tree.

It happened on Wednesday on eastbound I-96 near the 23-mile marker. A 23-year-old woman was driving east when she lost control of her vehicle, sending it off the road and into a tree. Deputies said they do not know what caused her to lose control.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found that the driver and a 4-year-old passenger were injured. They were both transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, deputies say.

Another passenger, a 3-year-old boy, was not injured. Both children had been buckled in child car seats at the time of the crash.