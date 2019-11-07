Woman allegedly shot by husband dies

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coopersville-area woman who was shot by her husband more than two weeks ago has died, authorities say.

Emily Chatman died early Thursday as a result of the gunshot wound to the head, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett confirmed.

Chatman, 24, was shot Oct. 21 at a home on State Road and 80th Avenue in Polkton Township.

Her husband, 25-year-old Jaron Chatman, was charged later that week with reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury. Bennett said those charges may be upgraded. Investigators should meet with the prosecutor in the next few days to discuss it.

Jaron Chatman is free on bond.

**Correction: A previous version of this article misnamed Jaron Chatman as Jason Chatman. We regret the error, which has been corrected.