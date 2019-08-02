Woman airlifted to hospital after crash near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County Thursday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Greenly Street and 24th Avenue in Jamestown Township, near Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old Hudsonville woman was heading westbound on Greenly Street when she did not stop for the stop sign at 24th Avenue. Her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old Hamilton woman.

The intersection is a two-way stop for Greenly Street, while 24th Avenue does not have a stop, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The 21-year-old Hudsonville woman was flown to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition, the release said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.