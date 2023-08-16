Undated booking photos of Marsha Bell, left, and Monique Molina, right, provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Holland women have been charged after allegedly trying to smuggle opioids into the Ottawa County jail, deputies say.

In April and May, staff at the jail said they intercepted two packages that had been sent to an inmate from someone outside the jail. They found controlled substances inside the packages, disguised as normal mail, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigated and found that 36-year-old Marsha Bell had sent at least two packages containing controlled substances to 32-year-old inmate Monique Molina, according to the sheriff’s office. Neither package had successfully entered the jail.

Deputies said testing at a state laboratory identified the controlled substance as buprenorphine, which is an opioid.

Both women were charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance, non-narcotic and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner, the sheriff’s office said. They were charged as fourth-time habitual offenders.

In July, Bell and Molina were arraigned and denied bond, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the two women are being held at the Ottawa County jail as they await sentencing.