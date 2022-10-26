OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, ages 71 and 81, were hospitalized following a crash north of Holland on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a the driver of a Ford Escape headed south started to slow to turn left into a private drive. The driver of a southbound Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass the Escape and hit it during the turn.

The two people in the Escape — the 71-year-old woman who was driving and her passenger, an 81-year-old man, both from Holland — were pinned in and had to be freed by firefighters. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old boy from Allendale, was not hurt.