EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A wolf-dog hybrid has escaped its pen at Howling Timbers, deputies say.

Around noon on Saturday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying that that the animal was last seen in the 6800 block of Evanston Avenue, near South Maple Island Road.

Deputies are working with the Department of Natural Resources to capture the wolf-dog hybrid.

If you see the animal, you’re asked to not approach it and call 911.