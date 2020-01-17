Winter weekend starts early for Pronto Pup

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular hot dog stand in Grand Haven opened early for their winter weekend.

The legendary, summertime cash-only stand, located at 313 Harbor Drive, normally opens one weekend during winter.

Pronto Pup opened Thursday, a day earlier than usual, to serve up the first batch of hungry customers.

Pronto Pup in Grand Haven during Winter Weekend. (Jan. 16, 2020)

“They just taste good,” Pronto Pup customer Kevin Barth said. “It’s just something different, you can go to all the restaurants down here, but you’re not going to get anything as good as Pronto Pup.”

Pronto Pup owner Carl Nelson told News 8 they almost skipped this year’s winter weekend, but the customers wouldn’t have it.

“We had talked once about just not opening for the winter and one of the locals just basically threatened to burn down the house,” Nelson said jokingly.

Pronto Pup will be open for winter weekend 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.