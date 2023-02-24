Kristin Doversberger’s “Talk of the Town,” winner of the 2023 Tulip Time Festival poster contest. (Tulip Time Festival)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time Festival announced this year’s poster contest winner.

It was announced that Kristin Doversberger’s “Talk of the Town” won the 2023 Tulip Time Poster Contest, making it the official poster for Tulip Time Festival 2023.

“Tulip Time has energy and expression. It’s vibrant, diverse, and expressive. This is the basis for my submissions — colorful, multiple media, and evoking different emotions. It’s the collective experience that’s impactful,” Doversberger said in a news release.

Doversberger and her family recently moved to Holland. She said she is excited to get more involved with her new community.

The 94th Tulip Time will be held from May 6 to May 14. More details can be found on the festival’s website.