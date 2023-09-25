GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced after shooting her husband at a house near Nunica in January.

Aaron Elizabeth Gardner was sentenced Monday to 270 days in jail with a credit of five days previously served and three years of probation for one count of careless use of a firearm causing death. She was also sentenced to one year for lying to a police officer.

She declined to make a statement before her sentencing.

Before the reading of her statement, multiple people, including her father-in-law, read impact statements.

“My world changed when this happened when I got the phone call that this had happened. My oldest son is gone forever. No talking, no more hugs, no laughing, no camping. It’s only me saying when I look up, ‘I love you son,'” he said.

Her husband, Keith Gardner, was shot and killed on Jan. 23 at a house on 120th Avenue near the intersection of Apple Drive in Crockery Township. When deputies arrived, they found him with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a domestic situation at the home.