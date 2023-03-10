CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies arrested the wife of a man who was shot and killed at a house near Nunica in January.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old wife of Keith Gardner was arrested Friday on one count of careless use of a firearm causing injury/death and one count of lying to a peace officer. She was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

Keith Gardner was shot and killed on Jan. 23 at a house on 120th Avenue near the intersection of Apple Drive in Crockery Township. When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OCSO.

Investigators said Gardner was shot during a domestic situation at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.