GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former long-term substitute teacher at West Ottawa High School has admitted to sexually abusing a student.

Jill Edstrom, 50, of Park Township, pleaded guilty April 15 to a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Edstrom was charged in October of last year. At the time, the sheriff’s office said Edstrom was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.