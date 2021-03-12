West Ottawa student recognized for commitment to justice

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A student in Holland is being recognized by the city for his commitment to justice. Those in his community say his message provides something for everyone to learn.

Isaiah Reynolds is a senior at West Ottawa High School. Last summer, he shared some of his experiences during the city’s Black Lives Matter rally. He now wants others to follow in his footsteps and share messages of unity.

“As an African American man, young man, there was no question that I wanted to do it,” said Reynolds. “We get lost in our own perception and caught up in our own, what we think, and we don’t think about what others are going through.”

After speaking at the rally, those with the city of Holland say Reynolds made such an impact that they recently awarded him their Youth Social Justice Award to recognize his push for change.

However, things aren’t always easy for Reynolds, specifically a time when he was driving home from school his freshman year and heard a racial slur from a man he never met before.

“He rolled his window down and said hey expletive, and I’m sure people can think of what that word was,” said Reynolds. “When I heard that, like I was woke, I woke up, like this is how I’m going to be viewed in society just based on the color of my skin.”

“Just as a human being, just listening to Isaiah‘s testimony, it hurts,” said West Ottawa principal Jason Reinecke.

Reinecke says he hopes Reynolds’ story motivates others.

“Part of my role in this, I haven’t experienced those things, but I need to be a part of the change. I think it sends a message to other students that you can use your voice,” said Reinecke.

Reynolds says he wants people to continue having tough conversations and ultimately during hateful times, choose love.

“Without love we’re not going to go anywhere,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says that while he is very grateful for the award, the biggest reward for him is knowing he can continue talking about these issues and ultimately make a difference.