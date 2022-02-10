West Ottawa High School names new principal

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — West Ottawa Public Schools has announced the high school’s new principal.

Kristy Jernigan, the current principal at Lakeshore Elementary, has been named the new West Ottawa High School principal, the school system said in a Thursday release.

A West Ottawa graduate, Jernigan was previously the high school math department chair and the high school’s assistant principal.

“This place was my home for so many years and I am thrilled to, once again, serve the students of West Ottawa High School,” Jernigan said in the release. “WOHS has such a rich history of excellence and opportunity and I am excited to continue that good work.”

She will officially become the high school principal on Feb. 28.

Scott Follet, a third-grade teacher, will serve as the interim Lakeshore Elementary principal for the rest of the school year.