HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sun glare is being blamed for a Holland Township crash involving a school bus carrying dozens of children.

The crash happened around 8:24 a.m. Thursday at James Street and 144th Avenue.

The driver of a minivan who collided with the bus told Ottawa County deputies they couldn’t see a stop sign at the intersection because of sun glare on their windshield.

The West Ottawa school bus was carrying 34 children at the time of the crash; no one was injured.