West Michigan scouts learn about sustainability

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan scouts gathered Saturday at the Consumers Energy’s Solar Garden in Allendale to learn about sustainability and how they can be good stewards of the earth.

At the event, the scouts learned how their choices have an impact on the environment.

“The sustainability merit badge is actually quite a tough one to do, it requires a lot of thinking, a lot of planning,” said John Miller, Western Michigan University professor and merit badge counselor. “That’s part of what scouting is about is having the youth learn that they can effect change.”

Roger Morgenstern, public information director at Consumers Energy, says some changes are already happening.

“We have evolved, and we realize how important the earth is,” Morgenstern said. “(We are) making sure it’s here for generations. These solar panels are one example of what we’re doing.”

Even on an overcast day, the solar farm can generate enough energy to power a department store for about an hour.

“I chose this merit badge because I want to learn more about how to conserve stuff,” said Alexis Johns, who is a scout. “I think it’s pretty interesting that we don’t have to pollute the air just to make energy.”