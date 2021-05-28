West Michigan business praised over viral video

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan business is buzzing after a social media post has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Annie Hamstra and her team at Annie Lane Bridal in Zeeland were working on a new window display last weekend, when one of her employees got the idea to show one of the mannequins in a wheelchair.

The new design led to a spur-of-the-moment TikTok which has gone worldwide over the last several days. Since it was posted on Monday, the video has garnered more than 300,000 views and more than 59,000 likes.

But it’s the comments that has Hamstra at a loss for words.

“You have to have a Kleenex box next to you when you read those comments because it has touched so many people,” Hamstra told News 8. “It was such a small gesture on our part that has become this huge thing to people all over the world. What a blessing and what a surprise.”

Hamstra says that she hopes her story sparks more change and makes the world more inclusive.

“I would hope that this would touch somebody in a small town in Mississippi,” she said, “and they have a wheelchair model in their storefront window or somebody in the U.K. or Australia and it just becomes more common practice.”