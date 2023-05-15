GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a big week for the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Among the events planned are a Community Impact Day on May 17, in which volunteers are invited to help out nonprofits all over the Holland and Zeeland communities.

On May 16, there will also be a guest speaking appearance by Marcus Allen, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence. That’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Engedi Church in Grand Rapids.

You can find more information at the West Coast Chamber website.