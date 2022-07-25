PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire destroyed a historic building at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds this weekend, just days before the county fair.

Lightning and heavy storms moved through the area Saturday night. Firefighters are working to determine an official cause of what sparked the flames at the Park Township Community Center.

Russ Van Kampen, a fair board member and 4H coordinator, had just left the barn area about an hour before and said it is fortunate no one was hurt.

“We’re lucky it happened before the fair was actually going,” Van Kampen said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

The Park Township Community Center at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds caught fire on Saturday.

The fair had no events planned for inside the building but had to quickly make adjustment to activities scheduled for the surrounding area, according to treasurer Laura Cramer.

“We’ve immediately said, ‘we’ve got to do something and just move a few things around and we’ll be fine,’” Cramer said.

The community stage for musical acts and evening events will be in a different location this year because the area surrounding the building is blocked off with fencing.

“We have a lot of room here on the fairgrounds, which is wonderful, so we had some of our vendors planning to be in the vicinity, our bingo tent, or children’s event are usually by the building so we just moved them across the driveway, and everything will go on as scheduled,” Cramer said.

The building owned by Park Township is mostly used as an event space. It has been a fixture of the fairgrounds for decades.

“It’s a sad day because the building is used for so many things and so many people were here for Tot Time and roller skating when they were kids, so it’s a loss to the fair. It’s a loss to the township,” Cramer said.

Fair organizers say it would have been much worse if the fire had happened when the event was underway.

“The timing was good that we could regroup and we didn’t lose any equipment, our prizes were still in another building,” Cramer said.

The fair runs through Saturday. For more information on the schedule, visit the official fair website.