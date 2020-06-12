‘We support equality’: Local police use cruisers to reach residents

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Amid the fallout from George Floyd’s death, police departments have found themselves trying to repair their relationship with the public and change the way they are perceived.

One trend that’s starting to show up throughout the country is the use of decals for departments to share their message with their communities. One such message now plastered on Holland and Muskegon police cruisers reads, “We support equality, justice and peaceful protest.”

Officers say the point is to show you that they’re listening.

“I think it’s critical that we do that,” said Capt. Robert Buursma of the Holland Department of Public Safety. “Have our voice be heard, what we stand for, and so this was one small way of doing it.”

It is a turbulent time for law enforcement as the nation rallies against police brutality and demands reform.

“For us, the most challenging part is evaluating what we’re doing and make sure we’re doing what we claim to be doing,” Buursma said.

He said in Holland, the strategy is training, which he said will make sure Holland DPS has a plan to make every interaction with an officer a safe one. The department has 58 hours and the budget currently makes space for six hours of training time every Thursday from September through May.

“We’ve trained a tremendous amount of hours,” Buursma said. “Last year alone, we logged over 11,500 hours of training officers in a variety of topics from use of force, to handling individuals who are going through a mental health crisis, to the law; whatever the case may be.”

On Muskegon Police Department cruisers, the font of the cruiser decals is different but the message is the same. It is already making an impact.

“My thought was that they’re really trying to make a difference in the community,” said Dwane Hart, a cab driver. “Helping the people to trust them more and to develop a citizen-officer relationship.”

Muskegon PD Chief Jeffrey Lewis said the words are from the heart.

But there’s still more work to be done in the eyes of those officers protect.

“The brutality has gotten out of hand and people are being hurt and it just ain’t right,” Hart said. “The world would be a better place with more understanding and peaceable solutions.”

Both departments plan to maintain their message for quite some time to come.

“I think it is important to have that so that everybody can see it,” Buursma said. “Not everybody is going to go to our website. Not everybody is going to go to our Facebook. To just have that short message, this is what we stand for, so as our cruisers are driving around the city everybody has an opportunity to see it.”