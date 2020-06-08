WB Lake Michigan Dr. closed near Allendale due to crash, fuel spill

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township are closed as crews work to clean up a fuel spill following a crash Monday morning.

The westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive west of 68th Street are closed as crews work to clean up the spill. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck, driven by a 62-year-old Allendale man, was heading westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when it went through a red light, driving into the path of a southbound Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the dump truck’s diesel tanks, spilling 50 gallons of fuel onto the roadway.

The crash caused the Tahoe to hit a power pole which fell onto a vehicle that was parked at a business on the northwest corner of the intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was cited in the crash, according to OCSO.