WB I-96 in Ottawa Co. reopens semi-truck crash injures 1

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound I-96 just west of Coopersville has reopened following a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-truck that injured a woman.
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 near mile marker 14 in Polkton Township, where traffic had slowed because of a lane closure on westbound I-196 at mile marker 10 for construction.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the semi-truck, a 45-year-old man from Ohio, didn’t see traffic slowing in time. He tried to stop, but ended up rear-ending two vehicles.
One of those drivers, a 56-year-old woman from Haslett, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with back injuries. Deputies say she’s in good condition. The other vehicle driver, a 28-year-old woman from Muskegon, wasn’t injured.
Authorities shut down westbound I-96 to clear debris and the wrecked vehicles, but the highway reopened within an hour.
The crash remains under investigation.