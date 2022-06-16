WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the westbound lanes of I-96 near Marne is closed due to a crash Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly before noon Thursday on westbound I-96 near 16th Avenue in Wright Township.

One of the westbound lanes is closed at exit 23, 16th Avenue, as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.