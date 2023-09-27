POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-96 near Coopersville are closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said westbound I-96 is closed after 68th Avenue, exit 16, due to a crash reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.