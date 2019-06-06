Ottawa County

Waterfront Stadium hosting new concert series

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Los Lonely Boys will headline a new summer concert series at Grand Haven's Waterfront Stadium.

Los Lonely Boys will play at the July 1 Summer Sessions event with opener Tony Lucca.

The second Summer Session on July 18 will feature 1970s hitmakers Pure Prairie League, Poco and Firefall.

The concerts will be held at Waterfront Stadium, which reopened last summer after $3.5 million renovation that turned it into an amphitheater with multilevel seating, green space and a center stage area.

Tickets will be available at sevenstepsup.com starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The July 1 concert tickets will be $50 and the July 18 tickets $45. All tickets are general admission.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries