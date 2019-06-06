Waterfront Stadium hosting new concert series

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Grand Haven Waterfont Stadium. (June 14, 2018)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Los Lonely Boys will headline a new summer concert series at Grand Haven's Waterfront Stadium.

Los Lonely Boys will play at the July 1 Summer Sessions event with opener Tony Lucca.

The second Summer Session on July 18 will feature 1970s hitmakers Pure Prairie League, Poco and Firefall.

The concerts will be held at Waterfront Stadium, which reopened last summer after $3.5 million renovation that turned it into an amphitheater with multilevel seating, green space and a center stage area.

Tickets will be available at sevenstepsup.com starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The July 1 concert tickets will be $50 and the July 18 tickets $45. All tickets are general admission.