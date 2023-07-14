GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Gary Peters is calling for funding in the federal farm bill to help fight an invasive fly that has been damaging fruit crops in Michigan and across the country.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, visited the Crossroads Blueberry Farm Friday morning to discuss a plan to attack the invasive pest.

The spotted wing drosophila, also known as the vinegar fly, can cause major damage to the crop, according to Luke DeHaan, a manager.

“It will lay an egg inside that berry. It will basically eat the berry from the inside out,” DeHaan explained.

Blueberries at Crossroads Blueberry Farm in Grand Haven Township. (July 14, 2023)

The farm currently uses a pesticide to fix the problem but scientists believe there may be another solution.

“It’s time-consuming, it’s expensive and if there’s something that can be used biologically to take care of this pest, well, it’s a win-win for everybody,” DeHaan said.

Rufus Isaacs, a professor and extension specialist with Michigan State University, said introducing the small samba wasp, a natural predator of the invasive fly, could help control its population without the need for pesticides.

Sen. Gary Peters displays flies that harm blueberries and a wasp that could help fight it during a visit to Crossroads Blueberry Farm on July 14, 2023.

“It has very selective behavior. It only goes onto fruit, it only goes on to the vinegar flies in those fruit so I think the risk has been very carefully evaluated and is absolutely minimal,” Isaacs said.

Peters is optimistic the program can get the $6.5 million in funding he is proposing.

“It’s bipartisan and really around the country this is a national problem not just exclusive to Michigan,” Peters said. “We hope to get the farm bill out of the Senate by the end of September. The other farm bill actually expires at the end of September, so there is a deadline.”