W MI shelter looks for help, homes for Dorian dogs

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 70 cats and dogs are now in Michigan animal shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Some of those animals are being housed at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive, where staff say they were already in one of their busiest seasons.

“It’s summer time so most shelters are on the full side,” HHS executive director Jen Self-Aulgur said Wednesday.

The majority of the 73 animals went to shelters in Detroit, while others went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing. HHS took in seven dogs. Before that, it was already working to place 200 cats and 40 dogs in forever homes.

“Really what we try to do is empty out those shelters beforehand and that helps them (Florida shelters) prepare for the storm so they’re not taking in animals on top of animals that they already have,” Self-Aulgur said.

The new additions have meant adjustments at HHS, like keeping dogs in office spaces and putting more than one in a kennel.

The staff say there could be more animals coming as Dorian edges closer to the U.S.

They’re calling on the community to help by considering adoption, fostering or volunteering. The shelter is also asking for food donations. More details can be found on the shelter’s website.