HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — If you didn’t get your hands on a pair of Taylor Swift tickets before they hit resale sites for a steep premium, there’s a chance for you to win them.

Bill Worst, owner of the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, is raffling off a pair of tickets to benefit his nonprofit Music to Benefit Music. Each raffle ticket costs $100 and only 200 tickets will be sold.

Worst said he was online for eight hours when Swift’s tickets first went on sale, and after trying to checkout, he got an error message. He was later contacted by Ticketmaster, which made more tickets available for purchase.

“I decided to donate them to the nonprofit because I figured they could do more good by raising more money,” he explained. “I had to pay a premium dollar to buy them and so I had to make enough for the charity. … We thought $100 was a fair price to take a chance to win the two tickets.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling or visiting the Pinnacle Center, or by contacting Worst at 616.481.8183. There is no limit to the number of tickets you can purchase, they’ll be sold on a first come first served basis until all 200 are gone.

The raffle drawing will take place on Feb. 25 during Music to Benefit Music’s annual benefit dinner at the Pinnacle Center. The winner will get both tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit on June 10. The tickets are in the center and only eight rows from the stage.

Since the raffle benefits a nonprofit, purchases are tax-deductible. Music to Benefit Music has distributed more than $450,000 worth of instruments to 14 public and private schools in West Michigan.

“We’ve donated 35 (ukuleles) plus a storage cart. We’ve donated pianos, we’ve donated brass instruments, which tend to cost ($3,000 or $4,000) apiece,” Worst said.

Worst doesn’t receive any compensation, so every penny raised goes directly towards supporting local music programs. The nonprofit hosts concerts and other fundraisers throughout the year.