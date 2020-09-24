W MI group hosting virtual town hall about race

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven-based organization is hosting an online panel to talk about racism next week.

The Zoom event, part of a year-long series from the Momentum Center, will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

Speakers will include George Barfield of Spring Lake, a cultural sensitivity trainer; Grand Valley State University cognitive coach Deanna Rolffs, who facilitates a course on race; and a member of the Momentum Center’s (Anti) Racism Task Force, Angelica Colon of Grand Haven.

Organizers say they want to encourage discussions about race even when they are difficult.

They suggested people read the book “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo before attending the town hall.

You can register to attend online at MomentumCenterGH.org/town-hall-racism.

