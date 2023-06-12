GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two migrant workers from Mexico are suing a West Michigan blueberry farm for allegedly violating the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act through labor trafficking, involuntary servitude and forced labor.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, Feliciano Velasco Rojas and Luiz Guzman Rojas began working for First Pick Farms in West Olive in July 2017 during the blueberry growing season after being recruited by Antonio Sanchez, who was a field supervisor for the farm. He was hired by First Pick Farms in previous years to provide a crew.

The pair entered the U.S. through the H-2A visa program to work in North Carolina.

While in North Carolina, Sanchez, their agent and employee, woke the men and approximately 30 other H-2A workers in the middle of the night to take their photos.

According to the lawsuit, after working on the farm for an undisclosed amount of time, Sanchez told them they were being taken to a farm in Michigan to continue working, violating the terms of their H-2A visas. Sanchez allegedly threatened to call immigration authorities if they complained about being taken to Michigan.

According to the lawsuit, they were not given any information about their wages, withholdings, when they would be leaving, the number of hours they’d be working, etc. They were only told that they’d be going to Michigan and would be picking blueberries.

Soon after, they were rounded up and required to board vans, were given false identification and told they’d be using the new identification for their job in Michigan. Each worker was charged approximately $110 for the documents.

The lawsuit states that Sanchez charged the migrant workers for the transportation to Michigan, $25 each per refueling stop.

Once at the farm, they were brought into an office/warehouse space where they had to fill out paperwork using their false identification information, the lawsuit says. Some of the workers were told that they would need different identification and those workers went to Sanchez for new identification information.

The lawsuit claims that the Plaintiffs were forced to work as many as 12 hours a day without breaks, seven days a week starting in July 2017. Their start and stop times were controlled. They were paid based on the weight of the blueberries each worker picked. The lawsuit also says that the farm didn’t accurately record the wages paid to the workers nor pay the workers all the wages when they were due.

They were also forced to live in unfurnished employer-provided housing, for which they were charged $20 a week. The house was located in Wyoming and housed 30 workers: two women who shared a bedroom and 28 men who shared the remainder of the house for sleeping, generally on the floor.

The workers, the lawsuit claims, were charged transportation fees from the house to the fields. It says Guzman Rojas was assigned to be a driver to transport the workers to the fields, despite not having a U.S. driver’s license.

According to the lawsuit, the migrant workers were brought back to North Carolina in September 2017.

News 8 has reached out to First Pick Farms for comment and has yet to hear back.