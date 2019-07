On Friday morning, a hearse took Veldman around the track for one final lap.

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan driver took his final lap Friday.

Randy Veldman died suddenly one week ago. He had raced for years at the Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex in Marne.

“Randy Veldman took one final lap around Berlin this morning. Condolences to Randy’s family, friends and the entire racing community. May Randy rest in peace,” the racetrack said on Facebook.

Veldman was 60 years old.