GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Ottawa County rejected two bond proposals for the Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools had two bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot. Bond Proposal I sought to borrow about $118.3 million to pay for building a new middle school, security improvements, new school buses, new technology and more. Proposal II would have a $28.7 million bond to fund a multi-purpose facility and other upgrades, plus new musical instruments.

Bond Proposal I failed with 55.8 percent voting no to 44.2 percent voting yes, while Bond Proposal II failed with 53.5 percent voting no to 46.5 percent voting yes.

“We value and have actively sought and listened to community feedback,” GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes said in a news release. “We shaped the proposals to reflect that. We’re disappointed, but we remain unwavering in our commitment to the children of Grand Haven. It just means we must do more with less to address the most urgent safety, security and facilities issues.”

Earlier this year, an infrastructure bond that would have paid for a new middle school was rejected by voters in May.