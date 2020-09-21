Volunteers needed to plant bulbs for 2021 Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tulip Time Festival and the city of Holland are hosting events in October to plant tulip bulbs that will bloom for the 2021 festival.

Organizers are asking volunteers to help plant more than 75,000 tulip bulbs during events held on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at Window on the Waterfront Park.

On Oct. 10, a Community Tulip Planting Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon. If it rains, a rescheduled date is set for Oct. 17 during the same time.

On Oct. 9, workplaces are being asked to volunteer in Corporate Planting Day from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A rescheduled rain date is set for Oct. 16 during the same time.

The city will provide the bulbs, necessary planting tools and instruction.

“This is a great way to get involved with the Festival,” said Gwen Auwerda, executive director of Tulip Time, in a statement. “And, in the spring, you’ll have bragging rights and can show off the tulips you planted to your friends and family!”

Bowerman’s Blueberries and Biggby Coffee will be providing refreshments.

More information on volunteering can be found on Tulip Time’s website.