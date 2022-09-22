GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville.

The Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market will be at the Hudsonville fairgrounds on from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will sell handmade and vintage items and boutique clothing. There will also be plenty of food and a beer and wine tent.

“There’s something for everyone, really. Our vendors just bring a lot of stuff and over-the-top displays, like stuff you’d see in a magazine,” said Jessica Plaiser, co-owner of Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers & Makers.

You can get a two-day ticket for $15 and Saturday-only general admission is $5. Kids under 12 get in free.