Vigil honors life of GVSU student found dead on campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 people gathered outside of the Cook Carillon Tower at Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus Wednesday night to mourn the loss of a student.

On the morning of Dec. 12, police say a student’s body was found near the intramural athletic fields just south of West Campus Drive. The university later identified the student as Taylor DeRosa of Royal Oak.

“She made an impact on everybody and she was the type of person who stood up for what she believed in and she would listen to everybody, so it’s not shocking to see that so many people, whether they knew her personally or not, were touched by her life and her memory,” said sophomore student Mckenna Speed of DeRosa.

Speed says she and DeRosa originally met at Camp Nissokome in Oscoda, MI. Friends say she had been attending the camp since age 11 and served there as a counselor.

An undated courtesy photo of Taylor DeRosa.

“Taylor was one of the most incredible people I ever met in my life. She was just the kindest, sweetest, most caring human being I’ve ever met,” said GVSU sophomore Amanda Born, who also met the first-year student at Camp Nissokome. “It’s honestly like losing a member of your family and it’s been pretty difficult for us.”

As a light snow fell, students laid candles, flowers and handwritten letters in front of photos of DeRosa during the Wednesday vigil honoring her life. DeRosa’s family also attended the vigil but declined an interview.

“It definitely hits home. It’s not something that you want to think of or even expect somebody else in your community to go through, so it definitely breaks our hearts,” said GVSU student Mikaela Brzuchowski, who did not know DeRosa personally but organized the vigil.

At last check, police still had not given any details about the circumstances surrounding DeRosa’s death but did label it suspicious. Friends who attended the vigil say they also still don’t know what happened.

“Taylor certainly did not deserve this. There was no part of her life that was in anyway negative,” Speed said. “She was the type of person that lit up every room she was in and her smile was so wide and genuine that she drew attention. She definitely made everyone around her smile.”

As GVSU public safety and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating, friends say they’ll be holding on to each other to get through this tough time.

“It’s still just absolutely unbelievable,” Born said. “It was not a great day and has not been a great week, but we’re all sticking together to get through it.”

Friends of DeRosa’s set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

Anyone with information about DeRosa’s death is asked to call GVSU public safety at 616.331.3255. Anonymous tips can be sent to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.