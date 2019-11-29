Vigil for Ashley Young on anniversary of death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A candle light vigil is being held Friday evening in honor of Ashley Young, who was brutally murdered a year ago.

On an event page on Facebook, Young’s loved ones invite people to join them in remembrance of Young on the anniversary of her death.

Young was last seen on Nov. 29, 2018. She was murdered and dismembered. Her murderer was convicted in October.

The vigil will be held at Young’s family home at 1860 Pennoyer Avenue in Grand Haven from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

>> View vigil Facebook event page here.

The Facebook post says that candles will be provided for those that don’t have one.