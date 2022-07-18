JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver sustained only minor injuries when their car became airborne while speeding in an I-196 construction zone Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. A trooper with the Michigan State Police was behind the car and caught the incident on dashcam video.

In the video posted on MSP Southwest’s Twitter page, the car can be seen speeding before it went off the roadway and was launched into the air.

“(A) perfect example of what could happen if you decide to go 89mph in a 60mph construction zone,” the tweet said.

The driver was hurt in the crash. MSP said their injuries are considered minor.

MSP said alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

“Don’t be next, it could be fatal. Reminder: #slowdown in construction zones,” the tweet said.

The crash remains under investigation.