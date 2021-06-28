Victim flown to hospital after crash in Jamestown Twp.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Jamestown Township Monday, dispatchers said.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near 32nd Avenue and Adams Street.

Authorities said the crash involved a gravel truck and a pick-up truck. At least one person was hurt, they said.

AeroMed flew the victim to the hospital.

Adams Street is closed between 40th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Jamestown Township fire crews responded to the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.