GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was unharmed after he fell asleep at the wheel Friday and crashed his vehicle, which ended up suspended in air.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Chicago Drive and 12th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 21-year-old man was driving eastbound on Chicago Drive and claims he fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle then left the roadway, hitting the guidelines for a utility pole. The vehicle became entangled in the guidewires and was suspended in the air.

The driver refused medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said. He was cited for careless driving.