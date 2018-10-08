Vehicle hits Ottawa Co. home; Jenison man injured
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vehicle to veer off Lake Michigan Drive and hit a house.
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) near 56th Avenue in Allendale Township, west of Grand Valley State University’s campus.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Raymond Hafer of Jenison was heading west on Lake Michigan Drive when his vehicle veered right, jumping the curb and traveling approximately 40 to 50 yards through a group of trees before hitting a house.
Hafer was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital with injuries. His condition was stable Monday morning.
The crash closed the right lane of Lake Michigan Drive for approximately 40 minutes, but it has since reopened.
Deputies say Hafer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
