Vehicle crashes into Ottawa County home

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a home in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on 48th Avenue near Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, south of Coopersville.

Authorities say a 75-year-old driver in a 2007 Buick had a medical issue. That caused the driver to leave the road and crash in front of the home, deputies say.

Nobody was home at the time of the crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies say.