Vehicle crashes into home near Holland; driver in custody

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in custody after deputies say she crashed her vehicle into a home near Holland.

The crash happened around 5:22 a.m. Friday on Beeline Road between James and Felch streets in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-year-old driver fell asleep, causing her vehicle to veer off the road and into the side of a garage attached to a home.

Deputies said the driver wasn’t injured and no one inside the home was hurt.

The Holland Township Fire Department also responded to the scene to determine if the home was structurally safe if the car was removed.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver is in custody for “driving related offenses.”