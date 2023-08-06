CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to recover a vehicle after it crashed into the Bruce’s Bayou in Crockery Township Sunday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Bruce’s Bayou off of the Grand River after receiving a report that a vehicle had gone off the road and into the water.

Witnesses who were fishing said they saw a splash and a vehicle in the water.

The sheriff’s office said no one was inside the vehicle.

It’s unclear why it was in the bayou.

The crash remains under investigation.