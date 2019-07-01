Vehicle crashes into a ravine in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a ravine in Ottawa County.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on northbound US-31, north of Chicago Drive in Holland Township.

Authorities say a Holland Township woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when she drifted into the left shoulder and overcorrected.

That caused her to lose control and strike a guardrail on the east side of the road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the vehicle broke through the guardrail and stopped about 50 feet down a ravine.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to Holland Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of US-31 northbound remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday as crews work to remove the car from the ravine.