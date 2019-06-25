Vandals break Ottawa County splash pad

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Rosewood Park splash pad

A courtesy photo shows the splash pad at Rosewood Park in Georgetown Township, which was targeted by vandals. (Georgetown Charter Township/Facebook)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Vandals have left children in Ottawa County with one less place to cool off.

Georgetown Township says the splash pad at Rosewood Park is broken because of vandalism.

The news comes as West Michigan prepares for its warmest air of the season so far. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will hit the mid- to upper-80s Wednesday through Saturday.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the township says a replacement part has been ordered and it hopes to have the Rosewood Park splash pad running again soon. Until then, water lovers are encouraged to visit the splash pad at Maplewood Park, located about 2 miles northeast near 12th Avenue in Jenison.

Due to vandalism, the splash pad at Rosewood Park is currently inoperable. The replacement part is on order and we are hoping to have it running again soon. The splash pad at Maplewood Park is working great!

Posted by Georgetown Charter Township on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

