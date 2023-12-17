ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash in Allendale Township.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Northgate Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 54-year-old Holland man lost control of his white Dodge Caravan on the wet road. The van left the roadway, crashed into a tree in the grass median and the driver was pinned.

The man was extracted from the van and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake Michigan Drive was down to one lane in both directions while crews investigated. It has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.