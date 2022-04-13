GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers found that a truck driver who was driving erratically on US-31 in Grand Haven had low blood sugar and was treated on-scene.

Around 2:46 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatch received several 911 calls for a truck driving “all over the road,” according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Officers were dispatched to southbound US-31 and Taylor Avenue in Grand Haven where they found the truck stopped on the right shoulder of the highway. They walked up to the truck and the driver drove away as officers stood at the doors.

The truck continued south on US-31 with police following in their patrol car. The truck lost control just before Ferris Street where it drove up on the median, hit a traffic sign and stopped.

Officers tried to contact the driver with their car’s loudspeaker for several minutes. There was no response. They approached the truck ordering the driver to come out of the truck. The driver was combative and resisted officers, so the driver was removed from the truck and assessed for medical problems.

Paramedics at the scene in case of injuries used a glucometer to determine the driver’s blood sugar was extremely low. They provided rapid treatment on-scene. The driver was transported to the hospital and released after 5 a.m.

“Persons with low blood sugar or who are experiencing a diabetic emergency can mimic a drunk or drugged driver and can be combative and incoherent,” said Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke.