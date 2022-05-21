GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A lane is closed at the US-31 drawbridge in Grand Haven for unexpected repairs, police say.

Northbound left turn lanes from Jackson Street onto US-31 are reduced from 2 lanes to 1 lane, and will remain that way until sometime on Sunday, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The repair and lane closure have already caused backups and long wait times for US-31 traffic headed north at Jackson Street. The lane reduction is in an effort to make merging onto the bridge easier.

Police advise drivers to use M-231 or 68th Avenue through Eastmanville as an alternate route.