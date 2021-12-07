US-31 closed near Holland due to 2-car crash, downed power lines

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of US-31 are closed after a two-car crash near Holland Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-31 and Felch Street in Holland Township.

Investigators said a 20-year-old Holland Township woman was driving eastbound on Felch when did not stop for the red light at US-31, hitting a northbound Jeep then struck a power pole. The crash caused the power lines to fall into the roadway and knock out power in the area.

Both directions of US-31 remain closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The 20-year-old Holland Township woman was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The other driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries, the sheriff’s office said.